Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:56 PM
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two dists

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Jhenidah and Satkhira, in two days.
JHENIDAH: A man, brother of an Awami League (AL) councillor candidate, was killed in a clash between two rival groups in Shailakupa Upazila of the district on Wednesday night centring the upcoming municipality election.
The deceased was identified as Boltu Hossain, 50, younger brother of Shawkat Hossain, councillor candidate for Ward No.8.
Quoting locals, Shailakupa Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jahangir Alam said a clash took place between supporters of councillor candidates Shawkat Hossain and another AL candidate Alamgir Hossain in Kabirpur area at around 8pm over election campaign, leaving two persons including Boltu injured.
Critically injured Boltu was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, Residential Medical Officer Taposh Kumer Sarker confirmed.
Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Jhenidah Police Ariful Islam said police were deployed in the area and the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the incident.
SATKHIRA: An elderly man was killed in an attack by his rivals over a land dispute in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Amjad Hossain, 60, a resident of Mathpara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Amjad had been at loggerheads with his cousin Ansar Ali over a piece of land for long.
As a sequel to it, an altercation took place between them in the morning when Amjad went to the disputed land. At one stage, Ansar hit him on the head with a bamboo, which left Amjad dead on the spot.
Several family members of the deceased were also injured as they came forward to save him.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Additional Superintendent of Police Afjal confirmed the incident, adding that police detained four people in this connection.


