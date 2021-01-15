

Char people pass tough times in Bhola

Waiting for work, most of the people in different chars pass their time sitting on embankment or in front of tea stalls. Morning rolls to noon. But there is no certainty of cooking food. It is as if no work no meal.

Daily earners are passing days on basically one meal in a day. Additionally, if no one works, his or hers loan burden goes up.

There is no transport-based communication system in these chars including Char Monohar, Char Leolin, Dhalar Char, Dhal Char, Char Patila, Kalatalir Char, Char Nizam, Char Kukri Mukri, and Shikdarer Char.

One boat man at Baksighat of Char Fasson Upazila Md Jamal said, his family runs on his daily earning from ferrying passengers in the Tentulia River. Another Mohammed Ali said, his daily income is Tk 200 to 300, and his family runs on this earning somehow.

Of the workless people, some are running small business, driving boats, catching fishes, and doing agriculture works.

In quest of work, most of them have gone to Dhaka, Khulna, Chattogram, Rajshahi and other areas. Many are working in different brick fields.

A number of dwellers in Char Motaher like Noor-e-Alam, Zabir Hossain, Mainul Hossain, Mazibullah, Habibur Rahman, Mahiuddin, and Abdus Samad said, public suffering increases much in the winter season. It becomes difficult for them to manage one time meal. They expect the government will ensure their rehabilitation.

Executive Director of an NGO Grameen Jona Jibon Sangstha Md Zakir Hossain Mahin said, to develop village life and create employment, they are working in different chars of Bhola.

Already, under different projects, they have created employments for 50,000 men and women after providing training and necessary things.

Besides, under microcredit projects, one lakh and 70 thousand men and women have been provided with employment.

Under such projects, they will continue their work to improve the living standard of people, he added.

Bhola Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique said, on behalf of the government, different projects have been undertaken to eradicate poverty in the life of marginal people of char areas. These included VGD project, Ashrayan project, cluster village construction, different training and credit programmes.

Also, One House One Farm project has also created positive impact on the marginal people. This project has been launched in all areas.

Along with the government initiative, private sector has also been engaged in these works, he mentioned.





