Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Three people including two women were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Khagrachhari, Manikganj and Gopalganj, in two days.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A school boy was killed in a road accident in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Chakma, 7, a first grader at a local school.

Local sources said a tractor hit Sujon in front of Banchhara High School at around 10pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) Uttam Chandra Deb said police seized the tractor.

MANIKGANJ: A housewife was killed and six of her family members were injured as a passenger bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Shibaloy Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Bithi Akter Lokkhi, 23, wife of Sohel Mia, a resident of Ghior Upazila in the district.

Boroingoil Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Basudeb Sinha said the bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Fosatia area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 3:30pm, leaving the seven passengers of auto-rickshaw injured.

The injured were rushed to Shibaloy Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Lokkhi dead, the official added.

GOPALGANJ: A woman was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jarina Begum, 55, wife of Inu Khan, a resident of Jagarchar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a pickup van hit Jarina Begum in Nimtala area while she was crossing the road, leaving her dead on the spot.

After hitting the woman, the pickup van fell in a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, which left him injured.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.





