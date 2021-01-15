Video
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Khagrachhari, Manikganj and Gopalganj, in two days.
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A school boy was killed in a road accident in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sujon Chakma, 7, a first grader at a local school.
Local sources said a tractor hit Sujon in front of Banchhara High School at around 10pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) Uttam Chandra Deb said police seized the tractor.
MANIKGANJ: A housewife was killed and six of her family members were injured as a passenger bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Shibaloy Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Bithi Akter Lokkhi, 23, wife of Sohel Mia, a resident of Ghior Upazila in the district.
Boroingoil Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Basudeb Sinha said the bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Fosatia area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 3:30pm, leaving the seven passengers of auto-rickshaw injured.
The injured were rushed to Shibaloy Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Lokkhi dead, the official added.
GOPALGANJ: A woman was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Jarina Begum, 55, wife of Inu Khan, a resident of Jagarchar Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a pickup van hit Jarina Begum in Nimtala area while she was crossing the road, leaving her dead on the spot.
After hitting the woman, the pickup van fell in a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, which left him injured.
Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.


