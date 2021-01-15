Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Countryside

Two malta farmers become self-reliant at Bhandaria

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

Abu Hossen's malta orchard in Bhandaria. photo: observer

Abu Hossen's malta orchard in Bhandaria. photo: observer

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Jan 14: Two farmers in Bhandaria Upazila of the district, Zakir Hossen and Abu Hossen, have become self-reliant through farming malta.
Their malta fruits are poison-free. Seeing their success, many others are being interested to develop malta orchards.
A visit found their two orchards full of malta fruits. Wholesalers from Dhaka and Khulna were seen purchasing maltas.
In 2017, Md Zakir Hossen of Atarkhali Village under Ikri Union in the upazila made a demonstration orchard in 10-acre lands with 300 saplings of BARI-1 malta. At present, there are 700 trees in his garden.
He has also cultivated different vegetable items, including ginger, turmeric, Malabar spinach, bitter gourd and lady's finger.
Being exhausted by unemployed life, he had taken preparation for going abroad. But fate did not support. His plan got bogged down.
He said, "At first, I started farming banana. But it gave me loss due to flood. Later at the advice of a local teacher, I farmed malta."
He also said, "I have already sold 100 maunds of malta to a wholesaler Md Idris Mia of Badamtali area in Dhaka. As my maltas are very tasty and big, Idris Mia came to my farm from Dhaka to make advance for more booking."
Zakir Hossen said, "My orchard has cost me Tk 3.5 lakh. At first, I sold maltas worth Tk 3.6 lakh. There are more 400 maunds of malta for sales. The market price of these will be Tk 14.40 lakh."
He also said, "My cousin Abu Hossen has raised a malta orchard in two-acre lands. In the orchard, 300 saplings of BARI Malta-1 were planted. Huge numbers of malta have appeared in his orchard."
Proprietor of Khulna Bhai Bhai Fruit Bhandar Md Ruhul Amin came to his farm and purchased 50 maunds of malta.
Ruhul Amin said this malta is juicy and free of chemical. Consumers are purchasing this tasty fruit. The price is cheaper compared to that of imported one. He purchased this malta at Tk 80 to 90 per kg, and sells it in Khulna at Tk 120. There is huge demand of this malta.
Many others like teacher Harun-ur-Rashid became interested to cultivate malta. It is expected that the entire village will become a malta village in the next one or two years. These two farmers are advising others.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Nazmul Alam Nabin and Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Abdullah Al Mamun visited the malta orchards and were overwhelmed seeing hanging malta fruits. They gave them assurance of giving all out cooperation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
An annual Research Review Workshop of BRRI
Nine nabbed with drugs in four districts
Elderly man electrocuted at Bhurungamari
A seminar on safe food was held at Porsha Upazila Parishad
Two murdered in two dists
Char people pass tough times in Bhola
Three killed in road mishaps in three districts


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft