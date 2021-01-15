Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:56 PM
Countryside

Blankets distributed among poor people

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Blankets were distributed among 985 cold-hit poor people in three districts- Patuakhali, Faridpur and Netrakona, in two days.
BAUPHAL, PATUKHALI: Blankets were distributed among over 735 cold-hit destitute people in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Non-government organisation DCI and RSC jointly arranged the distribution programme at the RSC's office with financial support from Jhenidah Ex-cadet Association.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jakir Hossain was attended the programme as chief guest.
 RSC Project Director Sirajul Islam and Kabiruzzaman, a teacher of a local college, among others, were also present during the distribution.
FARIDPUR: Blankets were distributed among 150 cold-hit poor people in the district on Thursday morning.  
Al Arafa Islami Bank (AAIB) organised the distribution programme.
Zila Parishad Chairman Adv. Shamsul Haq Bhola Master was present as chief guest while AAIB AVP Faridpur Branch Manager Abdus Shukkur presided over the programme.
Social welfare activists Prof Abdul Tawab, Jamal Uddin Kanu, and General Secretary of the Faridpur Press Assosiation and The Daily Observer District Correspondent Aminul Islam Babu, among others, were also present during the distribution.
NETRAKONA: Blankets were distributed among over 100 cold-hit people including 50 newspaper hawkers in the district on Wednesday.
The district administration organised the programme on the Netrakona Press Club premises in the district town in the evening. Deputy Commissioner Kazi Md Abdur Rahman attended the programme as chief guest.


