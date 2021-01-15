Tentulia shivering in cold as lowest temperature 9.7 degree recorded

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Jan 14: The inhabitants of Tentulia Upazila in the district are shivering in extreme cold as temperature here plummeted further to 9.7 degree celsius on Thursday morning.

"The temperature is recorded around 9am which was the lowest than past few days," said Tentulia Met office acting officer Rassel Shah.

On Wednesday, the temperature was 11.4 degree celsius in the upazila.

Many of them were seen to keep themselves warm by burning tyres, straws and papers. Poor people are the worst victims of the cold.

It was so cold on Wednesday night that they had to rush back home without doing any work.

Day labourers are seen on Thursday morning going to the river Mahananda riding their bicycles to collect stones and also to tea garden, defying chilly weather which disrupted normal life.







