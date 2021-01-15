Video
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Countryside

Elderly man killed, three injured in elephant attack

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondents

An elderly man was killed and three women were injured in separate attacks of elephants in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Rangamati, on Wednesday.
UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: An elderly man was killed in an attack of a herd of wild elephant in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Wednesday dawn.
Deceased Mohammad Isahaq, 75, son of late Fazal Karim, was a resident of Ghonar Mor area under Jaliapalang Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a herd of wild elephant attacked on Mohammad Isahaq while he was heading to a mosque for Fazr prayer at dawn, which left him dead on the spot.
Jaliapalang Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nurul Amin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.  
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Three women received injuries in an attack by a herd of wild elephant in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The injured are Maching Pru Marma, 55, Arema Marma, 50, and Hlamechu Marma, 30. They all are residents of Purba Kodla area under Raikhali Union in the upazila.
Local UP Chairman Sayamong Marma said a herd of wild elephant attacked the women when they were going to work in their paddy field at around 10am, leaving them injured.
Later, locals whisked them off to Chandroghona Christian Hospital.
Hospital Director Dr Prabeer Khiyang said condition of one injured is critical.
Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muntasir Jahan, Upazila Health and Family Panning Officer Dr Masud Ahmed Chowdhury and Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Nasir Uddin visited the injured in the hospital.


