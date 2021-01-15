Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Countryside

Adverse weather impact on Barishal agri-production apprehended

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Corrspondent

Adverse weather impact on Barishal agri-production apprehended

Adverse weather impact on Barishal agri-production apprehended

BARISHAL, Jan 14: Agriculture in southern region of the division is apprehended to witness a production fall due to foul weather.
According to meteorological (Met) office sources, a moderate depression is prevailing in the Bay of Bengal. It has been caused by an extended impact of high pressure circle in West Bengal.
From the beginning of Poush month in Bengali, the weather was being driven by about 3 degree Celsius lower temperature in southern region.  
At present, the temperature has been continuing within 31-32 degree Celsius for the last few days, which is about 5 degree Celsius lower than normal. Lowest temperature is ranging at 15-17 degree Celsius, higher by 3-5 degree Celsius than normal.
Also field level agriculture officials are apprehending an adverse impact on crops including wheat and vegetables.
Met office warned 1-2 moderate cold waves this month across the country including southern region.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
An annual Research Review Workshop of BRRI
Nine nabbed with drugs in four districts
Elderly man electrocuted at Bhurungamari
A seminar on safe food was held at Porsha Upazila Parishad
Two murdered in two dists
Char people pass tough times in Bhola
Three killed in road mishaps in three districts


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft