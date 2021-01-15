

Adverse weather impact on Barishal agri-production apprehended

According to meteorological (Met) office sources, a moderate depression is prevailing in the Bay of Bengal. It has been caused by an extended impact of high pressure circle in West Bengal.

From the beginning of Poush month in Bengali, the weather was being driven by about 3 degree Celsius lower temperature in southern region.

At present, the temperature has been continuing within 31-32 degree Celsius for the last few days, which is about 5 degree Celsius lower than normal. Lowest temperature is ranging at 15-17 degree Celsius, higher by 3-5 degree Celsius than normal.

Also field level agriculture officials are apprehending an adverse impact on crops including wheat and vegetables.

Met office warned 1-2 moderate cold waves this month across the country including southern region.





