Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:56 PM
Home Op-Ed

Migrant workers need to be focused

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021

Dear Sir
Our expatriate workers expedite remittance inflow, enrich our foreign exchange reserves and thus boost the country's economy, determining high GDP growth. According to a newspaper report, almost 4, 00,000 expatriate workers have returned to the country last year as Covid-19 has significantly curtailed the demand for jobs in many countries globally. Many of them are the sole bread earners of the family. Now the returning workers along with their families are in a fix and going through extreme economic hardship.

The Government has already initiated the scheme of disbursing loans to the expatriate workers through Probashi Kallyan Bank and only a slight portion of the loan amount has been disbursed yet. Even a large segment of expatriate workers do not know about credit facilities. So, the authorities concerned should flex loan facilities to the returning workers with relaxing conditions and reducing interest on loans.

Most of the expatriate workers have been employed for a long time and have no business experience. Therefore, before giving a loan, the returnee workers have to undergo requisite training on how to operate business and invest money. Otherwise they might not benefit vastly from the loan amount. We earnestly appeal to the concerned quarter with a view to carrying out proper initiatives in this regard.

Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



