Pry Edn Officers’ Parishad begins journey

Primary Education Officers' Parishad, a new platform for officials of Primary Education Department, began journey on January 2, to provide quality primary education and active leadership, says a press release on Thursday (January 14, 2021).

Baharul Islam and Md Abdur Rezzak Siddique were elected President and General Secretary respectively of the platform.

Newly elected members of the committee placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Thursday.

Other office bearers are: Dr Nurul Amin Chowdhury (Vice-President), HM Abul Bashar (Vice-President), Md Fozle Elahi (Joint-General Secretary),

Zinnat Ali Biswas (Organizing Secretary), Jinnat Jahan Saju (Assistant-Organizing Secretary), Md Gias Uddin (Finance Secretary), Shah Md Mamunur Rashid (Publication And Publication Secretary), Abu Md Ferdous (Assistant Publication And Publication Secretary), Md Shahin Miah, (Office Secretary), Mizanur Rahman (Assistant Office Secretary), Sabnam Mostari Aftab (Education, Literature and Research secretary), Sheikh Sayedur Rahman (IT and Communicating Secretary) HM Nazrul Islam (Law Affairs Secretary), Nasrin Akter (Assistant Law Affairs Secretary).

Members: Mohiuddin Ahmed Talukdar, Md Golam Moula, Jayanti Prova Debi, Fayezunnahar and Mahfuzur Rahman Jewel.