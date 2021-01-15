RMP to distribute 3,000 blankets

RAJSHAHI, Jan 14: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) will distribute blankets among around 3,000 low-income and underprivileged people in the metropolis in the current winter season to lessen their sufferings caused by severe cold.

Blankets were already distributed among nearly 1,000 cold-stricken people.

The RMP authority revealed this while distributing blankets among around 500 cold-stricken marginalized and distressed people at the playground of Rajshahi Court Degree College premises in the city on Thursday.





