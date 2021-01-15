Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Front Page

Cracks in Aminbazar bridge creates nagging traffic jam on Dhaka-Aricha highway

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Cracks were discovered in a part of Salehpur Bridge on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at Aminbazar in Savar. The risky lane of the bridge has been closed by declaring it risky immediately after inspection of the site. As a result, nagging traffic congestion has been created on both sides of the bridge.
The lane was closed around 1:00pm on Wednesday. Although the other lane of the bridge has been kept open. As, it is one of the busiest highways of the country so severe traffic congestion has taken place. Dhaka Roads and Highways Department Sub-Divisional Engineer Maruf Hasan confirmed the matter.
He said, "On the Dhaka-Aricha Highway from Savar to Dhaka, several cracks appeared in the girder of the old part of the bridge, which was originally built in the 70's. That is risky for traffic. So initially, we hung a notice after our engineers and consultants inspected the bridge to keep the lane on the risky portion closed."
"I think it will be possible to restore the lane of the bridge very quickly after carrying out renovation      works. However, the final decision will be taken after reviewing the cracks in more details," Maruf Hasan added.
"It took around four hours for us to reach Gabtoli from Hemayetpur on Wednesday night," said Mithun Zaman, a passenger of a night coach.
As the two lanes of the busiest bridge are closed, vehicles are moving at a slow speed in an area of about one and a half kilometers on both sides of the bridge in Aminbazar area.
Savar Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Mostafa on Thursday evening said, "Police have been deployed round the clock to avoid accidents. Vehicles are moving slowly using the new bridge. Sometimes there are traffic jams, but, the police are working to keep the situation normal."



