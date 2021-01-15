C-19: 16 die, 813 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed 16 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,849, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 813 people tested positive for Covid-19,

bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 525,723.

The recovery count rose to 470,405 after another 883 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period. A total of 16,608 samples were tested at 199 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Thursday's infection rate stands at 4.09 per cent, dropping below 5 per cent for the first time in more than 9 months.

Among the 16 deaths of Thursday, 11 are male and five female, the press release said, adding two are in their 40s, five in their 50s while nine are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, nine deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 7,849 deaths, 4,345 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,441 in Chattogram, 449 in Rajshahi, 541 in Khulna, 240 in Barishal, 300 in Sylhet, 350 in Rangpur and 183 in Mymensingh division.

The country's first Covid-19 cases were reported on 8 March this year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some, 1,988,977 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 92,870,138 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.







