Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:54 PM
Front Page

Nine militants surrender

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

At least nine active militants have 'surrendered' and returned to normal life under the institutional de-radicalisation process.
A formal surrender programme was held at the Azad Memorial Hall at Rab Headquarters in the capital's Kurmitola on Thursday.
RAB has taken measures to unconditionally rehabilitate them, the elite force informed.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the surrender programme said the government not only contained militancy but it was also working to bring militants back to normal life.
The Home minister said, "Bangladesh does not patronize militancy and we have never said that we have eradicated militancy but we say we have been able to contain militancy."  
They militants who surrendered are Shawon Muntaha Ibne Shawkat, 34, Doctor Nusrat Ali Juhi, 29 from Sylhet district, Abida Jannat Asma alias Tarad alias Ramisa, 18 from Cumilla district, Mohammad Hossain alias Hasan Gazi, 23, and Md Saifullah, 37 from Chandpur district, Md Saiful Islam, 31, from Jhenaidah district, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, 26, and Md Saidur Rahman, 22,
from Chuadanga district and Abdur Rahman Sohel, 28, from Cumilla district.
They were active members of Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Neo JMB and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, Director General of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, among others, were present at the programme.
All nine militants received counselling for two and six months under RAB's supervision.
According to the RAB, the nine people were separated from their families after engaging themselves with militancy.
They were hiding in different places and could not use their real identities. At one stage, they became disillusioned and understood their mistakes.
RAB said the militants decided to surrender to RAB and the elite force offered them the chance.
The RAB sources said the law enforcers would keep surveillance so that they no longer could engage themselves in militancy.
Besides, prominent citizens, including academics, Islamic scholars and cultural personalities took part in the ceremony under the slogan 'Return to New Horizons'.


