Rebel AL councillor candidates to be axed

CHATTOGRAM Jan 14: Against the backdrop of armed violence that had killed one Awami League activist, the AL Chattogram City Unit adopted an unanimous decision to expel the rebel Ward councillor candidates.

The Executive Committee of Chattogram City Awami League on Wednesday night adopted a resolution to expel the rebel councillor candidates from the party.

This resolution was adopted at the meeting with Acting President Mahtabuddin Chowdhury in chair. The resolution was sent to the central committee of AL on Thursday to take the final decision.

The Executive Body of City AL unit was blamed for the rebel councillor candidates in the upcoming CCC elections slated to be held on January 27 next.

Over 50 AL leaders including 12 former councillors are contesting in the elections disobeying the decision of the party. In 36 wards, the AL-nominated ward councillors are facing the rebel candidates.

The rebel candidates resorted to violence in several wards against their party nominated councillors. In such an incident, one AL activist was shot dead by a rebel candidate in Mogultooly Ward on Tuesday night.

The rebel candidate Abdul Kader along with his 11 supporters was remanded by the Chattogram court on Wednesday on charge of their involvement in the murder.

It may be mentioned that almost all the party nominated councillor candidates are the ardent supporters of Late Mayor ABM MOhiuddin Chowdhury while the rebel candidates are the followers of the city unit Secretary and former Mayor AJM Nasiruddin.

Meanwhile, more complaints are being filed with the Election Commission for violation of election code of conduct every day.

A total of 14 executive magistrates were appointed to implement the code of polls conduct during the elections and campaign. The magistrates have already begun their works.

The magistrates are to monitor the violation of election code of conduct by the candidates in the CCC polls.

The magistrates would be able to take necessary action on the spot. But it is alleged that the magistrates had failed to monitor the situation against the violation of code of conduct.

Meanwhile, the Awami League Mayor nominee, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury conducted his campaign at Agrabad Ward on Thursday.

He exchanged views with the cross section of people and sought their blessings and vote for his Symbol 'Boat' in the upcoming election in the post of Mayor.

He promised to build health centres in all 41 wards of the city, if voted to mayoral post. Rezaul also vowed to root out the abuse of drugs from the city.

BNP Mayor nominee Dr Shahadat Hussain also exchanged views with the people of Agrabad Ward on Thursday. He sought blessings and vote for the 'Sheaf of Paddy'.

He further pledged to build Chattogram as one of the planned cities of the world.

Besides, other Mayor candidates Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Manjur of Peoples Party also continued their campaign in different areas of the city on Thursday.







