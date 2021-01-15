Fire destroys 500 shanties in Rohingya camp

COX'S BAZAR, 14 Jan, Around 500 shanties were burnt down in a massive fire that broke out in a Rohingya camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar early Thursday.

The fire that originated in the tent of one Buiggani at block E of Nayapara registered camp around 1:29am also left some 15/20 people injured.

Fire Service sources said two houses, a community centre of the UNHCR and 435 shanties have been burned down. Local sources said the flame

spread very fast due to blast of gas cylinders kept at every home.

On information, fire fighters rushed to the scene and doused the blaze early in the morning with the help of local people. Camp in-charge Abdul Hannan said that the reason behind the fire could not be known yet.

Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Affairs Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat visited the fire raveged Rohingya tents.

Md Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation said the fire broke out at Nayapara camp in Teknaf Upazila's Nhilla Union on Thursday.

"Fire service personnel battled the flames for two hours before taking control of the situation around 5 am." Efforts are underway to figure out the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it caused, Shamsuddoza said.







