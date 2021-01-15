Make fingerprints, iris scan mandatory for all citizens

The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to mandatorily record fingerprints and iris scans of all citizens, including children during their birth registration.

The Registrar General of Birth and Death Registration under the LGRD Ministry, Secretary of LGRD Ministry, Public Safety Secretary of the Home Ministry and Inspector General of Police have been asked to respond within four weeks of this rule.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice

Md Khairul Alam issued the rule after hearing a writ petition seeking necessary directives on this issue.

On March 12 in 2020, Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiayan, founder and executive director of rights organisation Sarda Society, filed a writ with the HC.

Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiayan himself argued for the petition while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the State during the hearing in the court.

In the petition, Murad Bhuiayan said that recording of fingerprints and iris scans of citizens needs to be made mandatory to identify the dead bodies of unidentified people and locate missing people and offenders as well.





