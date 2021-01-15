Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021
We’ll provide houses to homeless, light every home: PM

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged  all to work from their respective positions alongside the government for the socio-economic development of people to build the country as golden Bangladesh.
"Not only the government but also everyone has to carry out some responsibilities  from their respective positions for socio-economic development, find out those who are poor, or homeless or in trouble in their own localities," she said while  inaugurating a programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
The Prime Minister launched the programme on sending allowances and stipend money directly to different vulnerable groups     under the social safety net through mobile financial services.  The progamme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. Now the allowances for elderly people, widows and husband-abandoned women and physically challenged people as well as the stipend money for physically challenged students would reach the mobile accounts (Nagad and bKash accounts) of the beneficiaries.     
Sheikh Hasina said if the  vulnerable people are identified, the government will surely provide them with accommodation and other support.
"If we work together, we'll definitely be able to make the country as a golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation," she said.
She said the government has been working with a plan to make Bangladesh a hunger and poverty-free country.
Hasina said her government wants to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the Mujib Borsho (announced marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) through ensuring housing  for all homeless people as well as bringing cent percent people under the electricity coverage.
"We'll provide everyone with a house. We've been working with this goal. We'll light up every house with electricity (this year)," she said.      
Talking about the social safety net, Sheikh Hasina said her government has long been working to send the allowances directly to the hands of the beneficiaries removing all middlemen in the disbursement process.
"We've long been trying so that "the social safety allowances would reach directly to the hands of the right persons (beneficiaries) properly and there is no middle man in the process. Their money will go to them and can spend the money as per their wish," she said.
The Prime Minister thanked all the Social Welfare Ministry, and other agencies concerned including the ICT Division, the Finance Ministry and banks for the introduction of the government-to-person (G-2-P) disbursement system of the social safety allowances.
"The allowances will be sent through Nagad and bKash services. All (the beneficiaries) will be benefited due to the system," she added.
The Prime Minister said the beneficiaries should not depend on only the social safety allowances rather the capable persons should also work for their livelihoods.
The allowances are given so that any individual of the country doesn't think himself or herself 'worthless', she said.
She said her government formed in 1996 had taken initiative to bring elderly people, widows and husband-abandoned women and freedom fighters under the allowances.
The government also in 1997 started rehabilitation of landless and homeless people by providing them with houses under the Ashrayan project. Besides, a housing fund was formed to disburse loans among the homeless people to arrange their accommodation.
Later, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the beneficiaries and the local stakeholders at the Deputy Commissioner offices of Chandpur, Pirojpur, Lalmonirhat and Netrakona through videoconferences.  
Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed also spoke at the virtual function moderated by PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus.
Social Welfare Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari delivered the welcome speech.    -UNB


