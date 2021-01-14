BANKING EVENTS

Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and Titas Gas Company Secretary Md Yakub Khan exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their organisations in presence of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Managing Director Engr. Ali Iqbal Md. Nurullah and other high officials of both organisations at a ceremony held at the head office of Titas Gas, Kawran Bazar, Dhaka recently. Under the agreement, Community Bank will collect Titas Gas Bill from customers through its branches across the country. photo: BankNational Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid and Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) Executive Director Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held in city recently. Under this agreement, NCC Bank has taken initiatives to extend special credit facilities at lower rate of interest under Revolving Refinance Scheme of Bangladesh Bank for low-income professionals, farmers and micro businessmen who are affected by Covid-19. photo: BankUttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem (CAMLCO) and Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman attend its conference on 'Business Development and Prevention of Money Laundering-2021' held on Tuesday through video conference. Higher executive along with all Branch Managers, BAMLCO and all employees of the bank were also present in the conference virtually. photo: Bank