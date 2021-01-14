Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and Titas Gas Company Secretary Md Yakub Khan exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their organisations in presence of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Managing Director Engr. Ali Iqbal Md. Nurullah and other high officials of both organisations at a ceremony held at the head office of Titas Gas, Kawran Bazar, Dhaka recently. Under the agreement, Community Bank will collect Titas Gas Bill from customers through its branches across the country.    photo: Bank



BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid and Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) Executive Director Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held in city recently. Under this agreement, NCC Bank has taken initiatives to extend special credit facilities at lower rate of interest under Revolving Refinance Scheme of Bangladesh Bank for low-income professionals, farmers and micro businessmen who are affected by Covid-19.     photo: Bank


BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem (CAMLCO) and  Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman attend its conference on 'Business Development and Prevention of Money Laundering-2021' held on Tuesday through video conference. Higher executive along with all Branch Managers, BAMLCO and all employees of the bank were also present in the conference virtually.     photo: Bank



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds training on reporting guidelines of SBS
Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track
SpiceJet ties-up with Brussels Airport for transporting C-19 vaccine
European equities rise after pushback on taper talk
Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months
LNG shipping rates from US surge on Asia buying boom
Biden to name Gary Gensler as US SEC chair


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for ‘beating up’ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of State’s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends India’s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft