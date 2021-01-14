MBL holds training on reporting guidelines of SBS

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a virtual training on reporting guidelines of Schedule Bank Statistics (SBS) for SBS-2 and SBS-3 recently, says a press release.

A total number of fifty officials from various branches attended the online programme.

Md. Zakir Hossain, DMD of the bank inaugurated the virtual training. In his address Md. Zakir Hossain advised the participants to strictly adhere with the reporting guidelines and the importance of error free reporting of schedule bank statistics.

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.





