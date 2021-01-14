Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, Jan 13: One US Federal Reserve official says there is now a "clearer focus" about the economy's path forward and a horizon for a fuller recovery. Another says the pandemic's "endgame" is here. A third predicts 2021 will prove "impressive."
After a catastrophic spell when economic conditions were so confounded by the coronavirus that the Fed stopped making projections altogether, US central bankers now like what they see.
Even as they concede the riots by supporters of President Donald Trump that shut down Congress last week and concerns about continued violence pose a risk, officials say the transition to a new administration on Jan. 20 and a likely accelerating vaccine rollout have left them optimistic.
The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden has said it plans to speed vaccine distribution, and the outgoing Trump administration urged states to loosen rules and offer vaccines to all Americans over age 65 or with chronic health conditions. For the Fed, even though the country's short-term political and health risks seem great, they have focused on the more positive prospects of the medium term - with some suggesting the strength of the ensuing recovery may accelerate their plans to pull on some of the steps taken this year to battle the coronavirus recession.
Even those arguing policy will likely remain on hold point to consumers' still-amply-stuffed war chests from last year's federal relief efforts, including a $900 billion re-topping of aid approved just before year end.
"We have a trillion (dollars) in excess savings. We have checks coming in the mailbox. There will be enough demand" from consumers to keep the recovery on track, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said last week in forecasting an "impressive" 2021.
If 2020 was when shutdowns and disease took the economy to "new and unfamiliar places," Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said, "the future has finally come into clearer focus," with vaccines likely leading to a fuller reopening by midyear.
Since the Fed last met in mid-December, there has been a whipsaw sequence of events around both the pandemic and US governance, matters both critical to the economy's performance.
A massive surge in coronavirus cases has been offset by optimism over the initial distribution of two vaccines. Confirmation of the Democratic Party's control of both the executive and legislative branches was offset by outgoing President Trump's effort to subvert the electoral outcome, reaching a crescendo in last Wednesday's assault on the Capitol.
Part of the upside scenario seen by Fed policymakers in recent days is based on the incoming Biden administration working more smoothly with a Congress controlled by his party to put additional fiscal support in place and fix what has been a rocky start to the vaccine's distribution.
It is a unique challenge - managing the national security, legal and political fallout from last week's events alongside the health and economic policy concerns looming over the country.
But the more the vaccine agenda slips, the worse the economy will fare, say economists who agree that when it comes to the immunization program, speed matters.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds training on reporting guidelines of SBS
Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track
SpiceJet ties-up with Brussels Airport for transporting C-19 vaccine
European equities rise after pushback on taper talk
Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months
LNG shipping rates from US surge on Asia buying boom
Biden to name Gary Gensler as US SEC chair


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for â€˜beating upâ€™ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of Stateâ€™s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends Indiaâ€™s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft