SpiceJet ties-up with Brussels Airport for transporting C-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI, Jan 12: SpiceJet has tied up with Brussels Airport for seamless transportation of Covid-19 vaccine. The two will jointly work with the government, pharma companies and forwarders to "ensure a reliable ecosystem for vaccine delivery in a temperature-controlled environment (and) also work towards developing and strengthening a direct air link for SpiceJet with Brussels Airport," the airline said in a statement.

Brussels Airport will be SpiceJet's first flight point for Europe. The airline's cargo arm, SpiceXpress, plans to transport Covid-19 vaccine from and to Europe and beyond with proper temperature-controlled mechanism under the MoU.

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said: "This tie-up will help SpiceJet to seamlessly transport vaccines not only from Europe and beyond to India but also help Indian manufacturers export extremely sensitive drugs in a safe and controlled environment. We are fully committed and prepared to transport the Covid vaccine and assist in the biggest vaccination drive in the history of mankind."

Brussels Airport Company CEO Arnaud Feist said: "As Europe's preferred airport for the transport of temperature-sensitive products, Brussels Airport, certified IATA CEIV Pharma, has more than 30,000m² of temperature-controlled areas. As from today, we have already shipped more than 10 million doses of vaccine from our Brucargo platform to destinations around the world. In this context, we are very pleased to be partnering with SpiceJet and to be able to offer our expertise for the future distribution of vaccines from India within Europe and beyond. Together, we will make our contribution to the solution to this global health crisis."

SpiceJet has partnered with other stakeholders like GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, Om Logistics Ltd and Snowman Logistics for transporting Covid-19 vaccine to every part of the country as well as outside India.

"With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations. The airline has also tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations. SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs, vaccines blood samples and medicines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c," the airline said in a statement. —TNN









