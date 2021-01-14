Video
European equities rise after pushback on taper talk

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

LONDON, Jan 13: European shares rose after a shaky start and the dollar edged up on Wednesday, while the 10-year US Treasury yield fell from 10-month highs, helped by policymakers pushing back against talk of the Fed tapering its support.
After Asian equities saw modest gains, European shares opened lower then rose slightly, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.2per cent on the day at 0918 GMT.
MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.2per cent, edging back towards all-time highs, and MSCI's main European Index was up by a similar amount.
China recorded its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, despite four cities being in lockdown, and the Dutch government said it would extend lockdown measures on Tuesday.
Investors are closely tracking the discussion around tapering - that is, the Fed's possible easing of monetary stimulus.
Several Federal Reserve policymakers, including Loretta Mester, Esther George, James Bullard and Eric Rosengren pushed back on the idea of the Fed tapering its asset purchases any time soon.
These comments, along with a well-received auction of 10-year Treasuries, pushed the US 10-year yield back down, away from the 10-month high of 1.187per cent reached in the previous session.
At 0919 GMT, the benchmark yield was at 1.1189per cent.
The yield curve, which had reached the steepest since May 2017 on expectations for big fiscal stimulus under a new Democratic administration, narrowed slightly to 96.8 basis points.    —Reuters


