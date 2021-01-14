Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The only border haat in the Garo Hills region which conducts weekly trade with neighbouring Bangladesh has resumed business and trade after a gap of over 10 months.
The border haat is situated at Kalaichar in the district of South West Garo Hills.
The  border Haat was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 after the virus outbreak crossed borders and spread across the globe.
The border haat is now back in business from tomorrow after a notification allowing it to open was issued by the Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills Ch. Ramakrishna, this week.
Following the permission to reopen, the Border Haat will be open on the Haat days, i.e, Mondays and Wednesdays with conditions that Kalaichar Border Haat Management Committee will ensure strict compliance to the guidelines of Health Protocol issued by Health & Family Welfare Department, Meghalaya, arrange thermal scanner, hand sanitizers/hand wash/soap with water at the entrance during haat days in consultation with the Medical & Health Officer and ensure physical distancing.  All vendors/vendees are to wear proper masks during the Haat days without fail.
The notice issued by the DC also states that after every Haat day(s), the entire compound of Kalaichar Border Haat should be disinfected with sodium hypochlorite, no visitors are to be allowed unless proper permission is obtained from the competent authority and any untoward incidents during the haat days are to be informed to the Deputy Commissioner without fail.     —The Shillong Times


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds training on reporting guidelines of SBS
Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track
SpiceJet ties-up with Brussels Airport for transporting C-19 vaccine
European equities rise after pushback on taper talk
Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months
LNG shipping rates from US surge on Asia buying boom
Biden to name Gary Gensler as US SEC chair


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for â€˜beating upâ€™ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of Stateâ€™s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends Indiaâ€™s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft