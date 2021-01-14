Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months

The only border haat in the Garo Hills region which conducts weekly trade with neighbouring Bangladesh has resumed business and trade after a gap of over 10 months.

The border haat is situated at Kalaichar in the district of South West Garo Hills.

The border Haat was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 after the virus outbreak crossed borders and spread across the globe.

The border haat is now back in business from tomorrow after a notification allowing it to open was issued by the Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills Ch. Ramakrishna, this week.

Following the permission to reopen, the Border Haat will be open on the Haat days, i.e, Mondays and Wednesdays with conditions that Kalaichar Border Haat Management Committee will ensure strict compliance to the guidelines of Health Protocol issued by Health & Family Welfare Department, Meghalaya, arrange thermal scanner, hand sanitizers/hand wash/soap with water at the entrance during haat days in consultation with the Medical & Health Officer and ensure physical distancing. All vendors/vendees are to wear proper masks during the Haat days without fail.

The notice issued by the DC also states that after every Haat day(s), the entire compound of Kalaichar Border Haat should be disinfected with sodium hypochlorite, no visitors are to be allowed unless proper permission is obtained from the competent authority and any untoward incidents during the haat days are to be informed to the Deputy Commissioner without fail. —The Shillong Times











