Huawei, Sodexo redefining catering experience

Leading global provider of ICT technology Huawei and one of the world's largest catering service providers, Sodexo, are working together to give the catering and culinary industry a whole new dimension.

Their partnership has resulted in the development of an intelligent digital solution titled 'Seefood,' which builds on the Huawei Atlas AI platform and combines AI image recognition for auto-recognition of food dishes.

The AI engine can also calculate the item prices and take care of payments via digital payment methods, says a press release.

These days, various types of restaurants offer a plethora of regular and exotic dishes originating from the most diverse cultural roots, which at times become difficult for evaluate in terms of monetary value, nutritional balance, and ideal consumption quantity.

The Seefood solution developed by Huawei and Sodexo comes as a companion to solve such complications. The programme utilizes deep metric learning to detect the aspects of any dish within 0.3 seconds.

Sodexo is a Paris-based catering service provider that holds the recognition of a Fortune Global 500 company. The organization has a team of professional chefs, dieticians, and kitchen staff and delivers its service to enterprises, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and factories worldwide.







