Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei, Sodexo redefining catering experience

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Leading global provider of ICT technology Huawei and one of the world's largest catering service providers, Sodexo, are working together to give the catering and culinary industry a whole new dimension.
Their partnership has resulted in the development of an intelligent digital solution titled 'Seefood,' which builds on the Huawei Atlas AI platform and combines AI image recognition for auto-recognition of food dishes.
The AI engine can also calculate the item prices and take care of payments via digital payment methods, says a press release.
These days, various types of restaurants offer a plethora of regular and exotic dishes originating from the most diverse cultural roots, which at times become difficult for evaluate in terms of monetary value, nutritional balance, and ideal consumption quantity.
The Seefood solution developed by Huawei and Sodexo comes as a companion to solve such complications. The programme utilizes deep metric learning to detect the aspects of any dish within 0.3 seconds.
Sodexo is a Paris-based catering service provider that holds the recognition of a Fortune Global 500 company. The organization has a team of professional chefs, dieticians, and kitchen staff and delivers its service to enterprises, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and factories worldwide.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds training on reporting guidelines of SBS
Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track
SpiceJet ties-up with Brussels Airport for transporting C-19 vaccine
European equities rise after pushback on taper talk
Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months
LNG shipping rates from US surge on Asia buying boom
Biden to name Gary Gensler as US SEC chair


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for ‘beating up’ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of State’s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends India’s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft