Akash, Evaly sign business deal

Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:38 AM
Business

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

The country's first and only legal Direct to Home (DTH) service provider brand Akash and the country's top e-commerce marketplace Evaly have signed a business agreement.
Under the agreement, customers can now purchase Akash connectivity services from Evaly, says a press release.
Beximco Communications Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DS Faisal Hyder and Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday last.
Beximco Communications' Chief Financial Officer Md Luthfor Rahman, Head of Sales and Distribution and Strategic Sales Shah Mohammad Maksudul Gani, Head of Marketing and Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Head of Business Planning and Supply Chain Zia Hasan Khan and Head of Strategic and Direct Sales Rezaur Rahman and Mohammad Rassel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Evaly were present on the occasion.
DS Faisal Hyder said: "Akash has  gained popularity very rapidly since the launch of DTH service. Evaly is now one of the top marketplaces in the e-commerce business in the country. Through this agreement, millions of customers of Evaly will be able to get services of Akash very easily.
Mohammad Rassel said: "People's habits have changed due to the expansion of internet and digital services. Online shopping has increased over time�., Evaly has gained the confidence of customers in online shopping. We are working closely with various established brands. We are proud to be associated with the Akash through this agreement. Evaly's customers will now be able to easily avail Akash's services."
Akash DTH started providing services using the feed of the Bangabandhu satellite-1 in May 2019. The one-time price of Akash Basic and Akash Regular connection is Tk 3,999 and Tk 4,499 respectively.
In both the connections, more than 120 channels will be available with a monthly package subscription of Tk 399 and more than 70 channels will be seen with a package of Tk 249. Akash service is available in more than 8,000 authorized outlets in 64 districts of the country.


