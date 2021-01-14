Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ireland set for 1b euros from EU Brexit fund

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Ireland set for 1b euros from EU Brexit fund

Ireland set for 1b euros from EU Brexit fund

BRUSSELS, Jan 13: The EU on Wednesday unveiled plans to divide up a four-billion-euro tranche of post-Brexit funds, with Ireland getting a quarter of the money to help hard-hit businesses.
The Brexit Adjustment Reserve, worth five billion euros in total, is aimed at supporting the bloc's 27 nations weather the immediate impact of Britain's departure from the EU's single market and customs union.
The funds are being allotted according to how integrated each member was with the UK economy.
How big a blow reductions in access to British waters will be to their fishing industries is also being taken into account.  
Under the proposal released online by cohesion commissioner Elisa Ferreira, Ireland would get the largest chunk of the funds with some one billion euros, followed by the Netherlands on 760 million, Germany 455 million and France  420 million.
The division of the funds -- set to be handed out this year -- still needs to be signed off by member states and the European parliament.  
Ireland, which shares the EU's only land border with the UK, has long warned it would be among the nations hardest-hit by Britain leaving the single market.
London and Brussels reached a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal on December 24 that ensures zero tariffs on most goods flowing between the UK and EU.
But new customs regulations mean there will now be added costs and paperwork for European firms doing business with Britain.
Supply chains have already been impacted from firms having to pay duties on EU goods exported to redistribution hubs in the UK that are then sent on to EU countries.
The deal also sees EU fishing fleets face a 25  per cent cut to their catch in Britain's rich waters over the next five years. Quotas can be negotiated annually after that but with potential EU tariffs on UK fish products applied as a consequence.
The issue of fishing rights was a major sticking point in the trade talks as the UK insisted it wanted full control of its waters while EU coastal states pushed to avoid a potentially devastating hit to their fishing industries.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds training on reporting guidelines of SBS
Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track
SpiceJet ties-up with Brussels Airport for transporting C-19 vaccine
European equities rise after pushback on taper talk
Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months
LNG shipping rates from US surge on Asia buying boom
Biden to name Gary Gensler as US SEC chair


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for â€˜beating upâ€™ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of Stateâ€™s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends Indiaâ€™s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft