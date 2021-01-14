Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dollar buoyed as Treasury yields stabilise

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, Jan 13: Stabilising US Treasury yields helped the dollar trade back in positive teritory on Wednesday, though investors remained bearish on the currency's near-term prospects.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell more than 6 basis points from a 10-month high hit on Tuesday, briefly snuffing out a three-day winning streak for the dollar. They last traded 2 basis points lower at 1.12per cent, helping the currency trade 0.1per cent higher against its peers.
The euro, having earlier made its sharpest daily gain against the greenback, lost ground to trade 0.15per cent lower on the day at $1.2189.
Sterling bucked the trend and strengthened against the dollar to $1.37, having been boosted the previous day by the Bank of England governor talking down the prospect of negative interest rates.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell 0.3per cent and 0.4per cent respectively, with the Aussie hitting $0.7745 and the kiwi at $0.7195.
The pullback in yields pushed the dollar below 104 Japanese yen to trade at 103.79 yen.
Investors maintained their bearish stance on the greenback.
 "We continue to think the greenback's downtrend should remain intact as long as global recovery prospects stay intact," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management in London.
The dollar index was 0.1per cent higher at 90.14 after falling 0.5per cent on Tuesday and is not far above last week's close to three-year low of 89.206.
"We think that there are really two main reasons for that (dollar not weakening now)," said Calvin Tse, North America Head of G10 FX at CitiFX.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds training on reporting guidelines of SBS
Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track
SpiceJet ties-up with Brussels Airport for transporting C-19 vaccine
European equities rise after pushback on taper talk
Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months
LNG shipping rates from US surge on Asia buying boom
Biden to name Gary Gensler as US SEC chair


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for â€˜beating upâ€™ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of Stateâ€™s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends Indiaâ€™s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft