BSCIC made 15,500 youths self-reliant in 40 yrs

NORSHINDI, Jan 13: Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC)'s skill development programme imparted training to over 15,500 youths during the last 40 years since this programme kicks off to make them self-reliant with backup loan support.

Assistant general manager of BSCIC Industries Service Center in Norshindi district Mohammad Shazzad Hossain made the disclosure to BSS on Wednesday shedding light on their activities.

He said youths- both male and female were trained on different trades in skill development activities in the district in the last 40 years to turn them into active manpower.

The training course includes welding, electrical house wiring and motor welding, electrical items repairing, cutting and sewing training course, block-batik, refrigerator and air condition repairing, mobile phone repairing and computer literacy.

Hossain said BSCIC also provided easy term loan among the trained youths under different income generating projects.

He said about 15,500 youths (both male and female) in the six upazilas of the district are now self-reliant.

















