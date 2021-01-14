Video
Evaly sponsors making of RAB film Operation Sundarbans

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Evaly sponsors making of RAB film Operation Sundarbans

Evaly sponsors making of RAB film Operation Sundarbans

The country's leading e-commerce company Evaly is sponsoring the making of a real-life adventure film "Operation Sundarbans," to be produced by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Welfare Co-operative Society.
The firm to be produced with the help of local and foreign crews and latest technology and VFX. Dipankar Dipan, the director of "Dhaka Attack" will direct the film "Operation Sundarbans", says a press release.
Recently, a cheque for the sponsored amount was handed over by Evaly at the RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) headquarters.
Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin handed over the cheque to RAB Director General (Additional Inspector General of Police)  Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun. Senior officials of Evaly and RAB, including Evaly founder and CEO Mohammad Rassel, were present at the time.
According to the RAB, under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and under the direct supervision of the Home Minister, the RAB acted as the "lead agency" to liberate the Sundarbans from pirates and bandits.
Finally, on November 1, 2018, the Prime Minister declared the Sundarbans free of pirates. "Operation Sundarbans" is being constructed to present this success story and thrilling campaign image of RAB in the Sundarbans to the public.
"Every member of the law enforcement agencies is working day and night to ensure the security of our country and our lives and property," the press release quoted Evaly Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel as saying on this.
"The role of Elite Force RAB is one of them. This is a small attempt to express our respects to the members of this force. We hope that an aesthetic film will be made and that it will be very popular with the audience at all levels."
Apart from Additional Director General of RAB Colonel Tofail Mostafa Sarwar, Director of Legal and Media wing Lieutenant Colonel Ashiq Billah, Lt. Colonel Khairul Islam and other senior officials were present at the event.
Dividends from "Operation Sundarbans" will be spent on assistance to the victims, rehabilitation of former pirates and public welfare in the coastal areas, the RAB said.


