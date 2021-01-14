Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New Exhibition Center Ready

DITF to open at Purbachal on March 15

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Mizanur Rahman

The government is preparing to hold Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF-2021) on its permanent campus at Purbachal from March 15 or 16. The construction work of 'Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Center' in Purbachal is almost completed.
Last minute fixing is going on now. The Commerce Ministry has taken over control of Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center last month from Chinese contractors. Preparations are afoot for the fair, a senior official of the ministry told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.
He said the decision to hold the fair in Purbachal was finalized at the latest board meeting of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi presided over the meeting. Commerce Secretary Dr Zafar Uddin, EPB Vice Chairman HM Ahsan, BGMEA President. Rubana Haque and other stakeholders were present.
The fair was supposed to be held on January 1 like every other year. But this year not only the venue has been shifted but also the date mainly due to many dislocations created by Covid-19 and construction of metro-rail through the Sher-e-Bangla site.
This year the fair will be opened on March 15 or 16 on the occasion of the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman" EPB sources said. The new exhibition center is 25 km from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and BICC in the city which hosted the event since many years in the past.
Since the inception of the Dhaka International Trade Fair in 1995, local companies have seen trade fairs as a means of introducing their brands to home visitors and international buyers. Attempts will be made to set up a premium pavilion or large pavilions outside.
The stalls inside the hall could be 20-square foot each though the master plan is yet to be finalized. However, the EPB source said there will be fewer stalls this year. A total of 250 slots - including for the pavilion, the mini-pavilion, the premier pavilion, restaurants, and stalls - will likely be allotted.
The Bangabandhu Pavilion will be the main attraction to be in front of the entrance between the two halls EPB sources said, there will be 483 stalls of different organizations from 21 countries including Bangladesh. Among them, there will be 112 pavilions, 128 mini pavilions and 243 different category stalls.
DITF will witness many facial changes. There is virtual and physical presence. If the Covid -19 situation worsens, tickets will be sold online for a limited number of visitors per day. The number of gates will be more to maintain social distance in the Covid-19 situation.
For the first time, it will be a two-month long fair. The new fair complex will be inaugurated through a big colorful event. The fair will also make Mujib centenary celebration more attractive.  
Bangladeshi companies received export orders worth around Tk200 crore from DITF last year which was 35 percent higher than the previous year. They got orders worth Tk 165.96 crore in 2018.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds training on reporting guidelines of SBS
Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track
SpiceJet ties-up with Brussels Airport for transporting C-19 vaccine
European equities rise after pushback on taper talk
Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months
LNG shipping rates from US surge on Asia buying boom
Biden to name Gary Gensler as US SEC chair


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for ‘beating up’ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of State’s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends India’s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft