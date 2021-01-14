Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Loan Under Stimulus Packages

Banks asked not to charge more than 4.5pc on borrowers

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Banks asked not to charge more than 4.5pc on borrowers

Banks asked not to charge more than 4.5pc on borrowers

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday cautioned banks not to charge borrowers more than 4.5 per cent interest while borrowing from stimulus packages.
The central bank in a notification at head office on Tuesday said it has noticed some banks are charging borrowers the full 9 per cent interest against loans under several stimulus packages despite the government commitment to pay the half or 50 per cent interest for such loans.
The borrowers are facing financial problems due to imposing the entire interest load in variance of the  government announced interest package on loans under various stimulus packages.
It asked banks to charge 4.5 per cent interest while the remaining 4.5 per cent interest must be left for te government to be repaid.
Some banks have fixed the time to repay the loans and also imposing 9 per cent interest, which is creating a burden on clients, said a BB official. In the prevailing situation if a borrowers' is unable to repay the loans in time, banks can impose the entire interest rate on them and treat it as clients' liability.
Bangladesh Bank is however considering extension of loan repayment moratorium up to March 31 and if it is being approved, borrowers can be relieved from liability of making full 9 percent interest on loan repayment.
The government has announced 19 stimulus packages in the form of low-cost loans for various segments of te economy to quickly recover from the impact of the pandemic. The combined support accounted for 3.7 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.
The largest of these packages is for affected industries and services sector amounting to Tk 40,000 crore. The interest on this loan is 9 per cent however to be equally shared by borrower and the government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds training on reporting guidelines of SBS
Fed sees possible economic boom if vaccine gets on track
SpiceJet ties-up with Brussels Airport for transporting C-19 vaccine
European equities rise after pushback on taper talk
Garo Hills border haat opens after 10 months
LNG shipping rates from US surge on Asia buying boom
Biden to name Gary Gensler as US SEC chair


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for ‘beating up’ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of State’s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends India’s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft