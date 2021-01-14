Video
C-19 claims 14 lives, infects 890 in 24 hrs

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

With 14 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, the death toll from the virus in the country reached 7,833, said a press release issued by the
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
 As many as 890 people have tested positive for Covid-19 during the period and the number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 524,910.
The infection rate was 5.66 per cent and the death rate was at 1.49 per cent, the release added.
Besides, 841 patients were recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 469,522 with an 89.45 per cent recovery rate.
Among the 14 decreased, six were men and eight were women. Thirteen of them died at different hospitals across the country while one at home.
Ten of the 14 died in Dhaka, two in Chattogram and one each in Sylhet and Khulna divisions.
A total of 15,727 samples were tested at 199 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 5,943 of the total deceased were men and 1,890 were women.
Coronavirus cases in the country were reported on March 8 and the first death was reported on March 18 last year.


