Court allows cops to conduct blood test of Dihan

A Dhaka court on Wednesday permitted the police to conduct medical tests of Dihan to determine whether he took sex stimulants before raping and killing an English medium school girl in the city.

The derailed youth, Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, allegedly raped and murdered the schoolgirl, Anushka, at his Kalalbagan residence on January 7.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after Investigation Officer AFM Asaduzzaman, also an

Inspector of Kalabagan Police Station, submitted a petition in this regard.

The IO in his petition prayed that it was necessary to take blood tests of Dihan to determine if the accused took drugs before raping the girl.

Earlier the same court also allowed police to conduct DNA test of Dihan and the victim's blood-stained clothes following the IO's prayer.

The perverted Dihan tricked the English medium school student to go to his flat in the capital's Kalabagan area and viciously raped her when his family members were not at home on January 7.

Due to the physical assault the victim bled profusely and became unconscious.

The accused then took her to the hospital to deflect blame.

The victim's father filed a case with Kalabagan Police Station against Fardin Iftekhar Dihan under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on January 7.







