Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Anushka Rape, Murder

Court allows cops to conduct blood test of Dihan

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday permitted the police to conduct medical tests of Dihan to determine whether he took sex stimulants before raping and killing an English medium school girl in the city.
The derailed youth, Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, allegedly raped and murdered the schoolgirl, Anushka, at his Kalalbagan residence on January 7.
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after Investigation Officer AFM Asaduzzaman, also an
Inspector of Kalabagan Police Station, submitted a petition in this regard.
The IO in his petition prayed that it was necessary to take blood tests of Dihan to determine if the accused took drugs before raping the girl.
 Earlier the same court also allowed police to conduct DNA test of Dihan and the victim's blood-stained clothes following the IO's prayer.
The perverted Dihan tricked the English medium school student to go to his flat in the capital's Kalabagan area and viciously raped her when his family members were not at home on January 7.
Due to the physical assault the victim bled profusely and became unconscious.
The accused then took her to the hospital to deflect blame.
The victim's father filed a case with Kalabagan Police Station against Fardin Iftekhar Dihan under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on January 7.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
YouTube suspends Trump channel for week
New virus mutation raises vaccine questions
C-19 claims 14 lives, infects 890 in 24 hrs
UK Covid strain now in 50 countries, South African variant in 20: WHO
Court allows cops to conduct blood test of Dihan
Protesting farmers in Delhi burn copies of new agri laws
Public hearing to fix LPG retail price begins today
UP polls in phases from March


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for ‘beating up’ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of State’s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends India’s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft