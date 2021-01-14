Public hearing to fix LPG retail price begins today

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is set to start its maiden public hearing on fixing retail price of LPG today (Thursday) at BIAM auditorium in the capital as per the High Court order.

In line with a court instruction, the public hearing will be held for three days where stakeholders, including consumers, traders, investors and professionals, will take part.

LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh, LOAB, in its proposal to the BERC has sought 9.0 per cent profit in LPG sales, taking into consideration the international price of the fuel including its freight, premium rate, bank interest rate, cylinder cost and different tax measures.

Presently, the operators are selling a 12.5 kg cylinder at Tk 900 to Tk 1,000. The State-run LP Gas Ltd has sought 16.66 per cent hike in its LPG price to Tk 700 per 12.5 kg cylinder from existing Tk 600.

Bangladesh annually

consumes about 10 lakh tonnes of LPG and about 98 per cent of it is sold in bottles by two dozen private companies and only two per cent is sold by the government.

Approximately 2 million domestic consumers use natural gas mainly for household cooking. The gas utility companies estimate that approximately 7 per cent of the total population of the country gets the privilege of getting piped gas supply for everyday cooking. The rest 93 per cent are using either costlier bottled LPG gas, or kerosene or firewood.

Energy Division data said about one million tonnes of LPG were consumed by the end of 2018, up from around 250,000 tonnes in 2015.

The volume of LPG consumption was around 400,000 and 650,000 tonnes in 2016 and 2017, respectively.







