Graft Case

PK Halder’s girlfriend Abantika taken on 3-day remand

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Court Correspondent

Abantika Baral, a girlfriend of fugitive Proshanta Kumar Halder, was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday.
The former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd PK Halder, now staying abroad, has allegedly embezzled Tk 3,500 from various financial institutions.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Emrul Kayesh passed the remand order, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.
ACC Deputy Director    Md Salahuddin produced Abantika before the court seeking a three-day remand in the graft case.
On January 8 in 2020, the ACC filed a case against PK Halder on charges of amassing about Tk 275 crore beyond his known sources of income.
Earlier in the morning, a team led by Salahuddin, also the Investigating Officer of the case arrested Abantika from Dhanmondi in the capital.
The IO got evidence that Abantika was involved in the embezzlement of huge amount of illegal wealth.
The ACC summoned Abantika to appear before the Commission on December 28 last year to record her statement, but she failed to comply with the order.
On January 4 this year, the anti-graft body arrested Shankha Bepari, another associate of PK Halder, following hours of interrogation at the ACC head office in the capital.
The ACC found a flat under his possession, which was actually bought by PK Halder.
On January 5, the High Court slapped an international travel ban on 25 people, including the family members and some reported girlfriends of Halder, a former official of the Bangladesh Bank, and a former secretary, for their alleged connection with him.
PK Halder is facing an allegation of embezzling over Tk10,000 crore, which he took out as loan from different financial institutions in the name of companies owned by him and his family members.
Halder fled the country after the accusations surfaced.
The International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as the Interpol, issued a red notice against PK Halder on Friday following a request from Bangladesh Police.
The move came after the High Court on November 19 in 2020 asked the government and the ACC as to what steps were being taken to bring him back to the country.


