Tripartite meeting in Dhaka on Jan 19

Bangladesh, Myanmar and China will hold a tripartite meeting on Rohingya repatriation in Dhaka on January 19, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

"We are taking preparations for the meeting, we hope it would be a fruitful

meeting," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at his office on Wednesday.

According to him, the meeting will be held at secretary level while such tripartite meeting was last held on January 20 last year.

The repatriation issue remained stopped for the last one year. Covid-19 pandemic and Myanmar general elections have slowed down the process. However, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh has handed over a list of 8.40 lakh Rohingyas to Myanmar for verification which is the part of the repatriation.

"Myanmar is a friendly country. They aren't our enemy. We've nothing against Myanmar. Myanmar must create a conducive environment as Bangladesh wants to see the return of Rohingyas to Myanmar in safety and security," Dr Momen said.

Bangladesh proposed deployment of non-military civilian observers from Myanmar's friendly countries -- Japan, China, Russia, India and Asean countries.

"Myanmar did neither say yes or no on that particular proposal," said the Foreign Minister adding that Bangladesh also proposed visits of Rohingya leaders to Rakhine and Myanmar government officials' visit to Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar to interact with the Rohingays.

In the process, Dr Momen said, there should be confidence building and the main objective of Bangladesh is to see repatriation of Rohingyas. "They must return home (Myanmar).

"Myanmar has verified very few people. They're very slow. They verified only 42 thousand people. There is serious lack of seriousness," said the Foreign Minister.

Over 800,000 Rohingyas fled the "genocidal violence" and Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas. Dr Momen said they are doing their part of the job but Myanmar is not responding the same way.

Big countries find the repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar's Rakhine state is the only solution.

In line with the idea, China has extended its support to conduct the meeting.

Responding to a question, Momen said he is always hopeful of beginning repatriation as history says they took back their nationals in 1978 and 1992.

Ronhingyas want a dignified return to their homeland in Myanmar. "Though Myanmar agreed to take back their nationals after verification, no Rohingyas returned home. There is a lack of sincerity from Myanmar side," the Foreign Minister said.







