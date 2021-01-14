Video
Road crash kills 9 in Jhenaidah

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

At least nine people were killed as a truck collided with a locally made vehicle called 'Nosimon' in Jhenaidah's Shailkupa on Wednesday evening.
Police and locals said the accident occurred when a Kushtia-bound truck from Jhenaidah collided head on with a Jhenaidah-bound 'Nosimon' with some labourers aboard at Madandanga under Shailkupa upazila of Jhenaidah district on Jhenaidah-Kushtia Highway at around 7:00pm,  reports our correspondent
Six of the nine died instantly while the rest on the way to hospital. All the victims were passengers of the vehicle, 'Nosimon', said Muntasirul Islam, district's superintendent of police.
Being informed, police and Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital for autopsy. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Identities of the dead and injured could not be known as of filing of this report at 8:00pm.
Meanwhile, four people were killed in separate road accident in Dhaka, Jamalpur and Manikganj districts on Wednesday and Tuesday night, report our correspondents.  
A man was killed when a truck smashed his motorcycle in Dhaka's Shyamoli area on Tuesday night.  The deceased was identified as Ijdadul Haque Ijaj, 40. He hailed from Cumilla.
A running truck rammed into two rickshaws, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and the motorbike near Shyamoli footbridge around 11:00pm,      leaving bike rider Ijadul critically injured and some others injured, said Jane Alam Munshi, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.
Ijadul was first taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medial College Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated.  He died at DMCH on the night.  Police seized the truck but its driver fled the scene. An assistant of the truck driver was arrested.
In Jamalpur, a man and his nephew were killed when a bus hit a motorcycle in Sarishabari upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Saidul Islam, 20, son of Mozammel Haque of Borobaria village under Kamrabad Union in the upazila, and his nephew Akash, 14.
Officer-in-charge Abu Md Fajlul Karim of Sarishabari Police Station said a bus hit the motorcycle on Dhaka-Jamalpur highway in Popular Bridge area, leaving them dead on the spot.
Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue fr autopsy, the OC added.
In Manikganj, a housewife was killed and six of her family members were injured as a passenger bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Shibalaya upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased, Bithi Akter Lokkhi, 23, was the wife of Sohel Mia, a resident of Ghior upazila in the district.
Boroingoil highway police outpost in-charge Basudeb Sinha said the bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Fosatia area on Dhaka-Aricha highway around 3:30 pm, leaving the passengers of auto-rickshaw injured.
The injured were rushed to local upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared Lokkhi dead.


