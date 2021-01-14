AL declares names of 56 mayoral candidates

Awami League (AL) on Wednesday announced the names of 56 mayoral candidates for the fourth phase of municipal elections scheduled for February 14.

Of them, 31 municipalities will use Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the rest of the municipalities will use ballot papers for votes.

The announcement came after a meeting of Awami League's Local Government Representative Nomination Board held at the Ganabhaban with AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The ruling party declared its nominated mayoral candidates for 4 municipalities in Rangpur Division, 9 municipalities in Rajshahi Division, 6 municipalities in Khulna Division, 3 municipalities in Barishal Division, 13 in Dhaka Division, 5 in

Mymensingh Division, 2 in Sylhet Division and 14 municipalities in Chattogram Division, according to an AL press release.

The fourth phase of elections to 56 municipalities of different districts will be held on February 14 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC).

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers is January 17, while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers is January 19 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 26.

The Election Commission earlier announced the schedules for the first, second and third phases of the municipality elections to 25 municipalities on December 28, 61 municipalities on January 16 and 64 municipalities on January 30.







