JOYPURHAT, Jan 13: Police arrested 23 BNP men including the convener of district unit of BNP at the district town on Wednesday.

A team of police conducted a raid at the office of the convener Samsul Haque and arrested all of them when they were holding a secret meeting for committing subversive activities, said OC of Joypurhat Sadar Thana AKM Alamgir Jahan. -BSS