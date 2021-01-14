Human chain alleging extortion charge against Mirkadim mayor

A group of people from Mirkadim Municipality under Munshiganj district on Tuesday form a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka protesting the activities of its incumbent Mayor Shahidul Islam Shahin.

The human chain was formed under the banner of Mirkadim Pouro Nagarik Samaj (MPNS). MPNS general secretary and local ward councilor Abdul Jalil Matbor, Moniruzzaman Sharif, Jalal Matbor, Jillur Miah and Sumon Dewan spoke in the programme. The speakers raised several allegations of torture and extortion and urged the authorities concerned to take action against the mayor.







