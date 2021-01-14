Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Human chain alleging extortion charge against Mirkadim mayor

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

A group of people from Mirkadim Municipality under Munshiganj district on Tuesday form a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka protesting the activities of its incumbent Mayor Shahidul Islam Shahin.
The human chain was formed under the banner of Mirkadim Pouro Nagarik Samaj (MPNS). MPNS general secretary and local ward councilor Abdul Jalil Matbor, Moniruzzaman Sharif, Jalal Matbor, Jillur Miah and Sumon Dewan spoke in the programme. The speakers raised several allegations of torture and extortion and urged the authorities concerned to take action against the mayor.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
23 BNP men held
Human chain alleging extortion charge against Mirkadim mayor
CUET VC giving a crest to Turkish Ambassador
Alternative farming: Kurigram women augment  incomes
‘Rupnagar Canal to be connected with Turag River’
Kamrun Naher’s death anniv observed
Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal organised a programme
The third namaz-e-janaza for noted journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for ‘beating up’ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of State’s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends India’s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft