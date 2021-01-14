Video
‘Rupnagar Canal to be connected with Turag River’

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday said Rupnagar canal, located in the city's Mirpur area, will be connected with the Turag River.
"I want to reach the Turag River by boat through Rupnagar canal from Rupnagar residential area," he told reporters after visiting the canal.
The DNCC mayor said there was huge garbage in Rupnagar canal. But some 50-60 workers cleaned the 2-km long canal for 15 days.
In order to beautify the 60-foot width canal and its surrounding areas, trees will be planted on its banks initially and then bi-cycle lanes and walkways will be developed there, he said. The locals will largely be benefited due to its canal-cleaning and beautification works as a number of educational institutes including Monipur School, Commerce College and a private university are in the area and the students can use the walkways and bi-cycle lanes.
Atiqul Islam urged the people to remove their illegal structures from the banks of the canals, otherwise the DNCC will conduct eviction drive there. He said the city dwellers will be able to pay their holding tax online from March next as the DNCC is working on it. Later, the DNCC mayor visited BRTC bus depot in Mohammadpur area, Tajmahal Eid-ground and Shaheed Park ground there.


