Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:35 AM
Letter To the Editor

Quality education and research needed

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Whenever we hear the word 'university' we literally think of an institution where the students get world class education and the researchers make new knowledge by doing research. It is sad but true that very few of our universities are qualified regarding research and providing quality education. Quality education is considered as a prerequisite for a country's overall development.

News published on a renowned newspaper saying that our 45 public universities had spent only 64 crores and 18 lacs taka on research in 2019-20 academic years, though the budget was more than 3000 crore taka. The most shocking news is, more than half of our universities are not doing any kind of research activities. A researcher from an Australian university wrote in an article that, in Bangladesh, most of the cases, the student of highest grades in the class has the chance to be teacher which is totally a backdated model indeed.

However, if the running situation will go on, we might gain a degree and get a job but we have to suffer in the long run, and Bangladesh will lag behind proportionately.
Ahsan Habib
Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University



