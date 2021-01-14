Seven nabbed with drugs in two districts

Seven people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kishoreganj and Pabna, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested two persons including a woman with 950 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Md Babul Mia, 39, son of late Golap Mia of Monipurghat Village, and Jannatul Islam Bristi, 26, wife of Sayed Bin Amin Dipta of Kalapara Village in Sadar Upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Batrish area and arrested Babul with 500 yaba tablets.

RAB members, in another drive, arrested Bristi with 450 yaba tablets from Kalapara Village.

Two cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in these connections.

PABNA: RAB members, in a drive, arrested five people with 64kg of hemp from Gachpara Bypass intersection area in the district town early Tuesday.

The arrested people are: Md Abul Kashem, 38, son of late Abdul Latif of Chandrakhana Village in Fulbari Upazila; Md Jahangir Alam, 23, son of Abdul Kader; Faisal Ahmmed, 35, son of late Ataur Rahman; Md Swapan Islam, 23, son of Md Sukur Ali of Paikerchara Village; and Md Ranju, 24, son of Samir Uddin of South Bhaderer Chara Village in Bhurungamari Upazila of Kurigram.

Pabna RAB Company Commander Md Aminul Kabir Tarafdar said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gachpara Bypass area at early hours and arrested five drug peddlers along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Pabna Sadar PS in this connection.