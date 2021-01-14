|
Factory worker crushed at Bhaluka
|
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Jan 13: A worker of Bhuiyan Papers' Mills died unnaturally in Kashor Village of Bhaluka Upazila in the district on Monday.
Deceased Md Mehedi Hasan was the son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Paragaon Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Mehedi Hasan joined in the factory on January 7 this year. He was crushed under a running machine at dawn while working there, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhaluka Model Police Station Maeen Uddin confirmed the incident.