44 nabbed on different charges in three districts

At least 44 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Khulna, Chattogram and Rajshahi, in three days.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Police arrested six members of an intercity robber gang from Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Monday.

The detained are: Saiful Gazi, 21, Imran Gazi, 21, Bappi Gazi, 21, Mehedi Hasan, 21, Al Amin, 35, and Takbir Hossain, 23.

Three lethal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

Officer-in-Charge of Paikgachha police Ejaj Shafi said acting on a tip-off, police conducted several drives in different areas in the upazila and detained them.

CHATTOGRAM: Police in a drive detained three members of a bKash fraud syndicate from Chandgaon area in the city on Monday afternoon.

The detainees are Khokon, Iqbal Hossain, and Jamal Uddin.

Officer-in-Charge of Chatkhil Police Station Md Anwarul Islam said a syndicate hacked the bKash account of an agent at Shahpur bazaar under Chatkhil Upazila in Noakhali District on December 25 and transferred Tk 3.43 lakh from the account.

Victim Md Shafiqul Islam lodged a case with the police station in this connection.

Later, a police team traced the trio using information technology, conducted a drive in the area and detained them, OC Anwarul added.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 35 people on different charges in the city.

A huge volume of drug was also recovered during the drives.

Of the arrestees, 11 had warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining 14 were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.



