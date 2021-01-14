BSF fires on BD traders, injures two at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 13: Members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) fired gunshots on a group of cattle traders in Munshipara border area in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning, leaving two Bangladeshi nationals injured.

Injured Hasanur Ali, 19, Shahadat Pramanik, 24, residents of Purbo Narayanpur Village in the upazila, are now undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Quoting locals, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-22 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Mohammad Jamal Hossain said the BSF members opened fire on the cattle traders after they entered India along the border, leaving the duo critically injured with bullet.

The fellow traders rescued the duo and took them to the RMCH, he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Kochakata Police Station Mahbub Alam confirmed the incident.








