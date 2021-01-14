8 killed in road mishaps in 6 dists

Eight people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Jamalpur, Sunamganj, Bagerhat, Sylhet, Munshiganj and Bhola, in three days.

JAMALPUR: A man and his nephew were killed when a bus hit a motorcycle in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Saidul Islam, 20, son of Mozammel Haque of Borobaria Village under Kamrabad Union in the upazila, and his nephew Akash, 14.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Abu Md Fajlul Karim said a bus hit a motorcycle carrying them in Popular Bridge area on the Dhaka-Jamalpur Highway in the morning, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

SUNAMGANJ: A boy has been killed when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw ran over him in Derai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Nayeem Ahmed, 10, was the son of Md Rashid Mia, a resident of Monigati Village in Chhatak Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Nayeem along with his family members came to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Badalpur area in Derai Upazila on Tuesday.

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit Nayeem while he was crossing a road adjacent to the house in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Derai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Derai PS OC Ashraful Islam confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 33, son of Md Shamsul Islam, a resident of Dakshin Rajapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Singbari area on the Signboard-Bogi Regional Highway at around 1:30pm, which left the motorcyclist Shahidul seriously injured.

He was rushed to Sharankhola Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sharankhola PS OC Md Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

SYLHET: Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a stone-loaded truck and a motorcycle in Subidbazar area in the city on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Sajib, 25, a resident of Subidbazar Kalapara area of the city, and Lutfur, 20, of Dirai in Sunamganj District.

Kotowali PS OC SM Abu Forhad said the accident occurred when a Sunamganj-bound truck collided head-on with a motorcycle at around 10pm in the area, which left the duo dead on the spot.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was killed when a private car carrying him hit a roadside tree in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Mohammad Ali, 35, was the general secretary of Baushia Union Ward No. 7 Unit AL. He was the son of late Abdul Moti Mir of Baluakandi area in the union.

Local sources said the private car hit hard a roadside tree as its driver lost control over the steering in Baluakandi area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, which left the driver Mohammad Ali critically injured.

He was rushed to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Ashraful Alam said he had died before he was brought to the hospital.

BHOLA: A school teacher was killed and four others were injured as a trolley smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

A resident of Dakshin Ewajpur area in the upazila, deceased Md Ershad Ali, 52, was a teacher of a local high school.

Char Fasson PS OC Monir Hossain Mia said a trolley rammed into a three-wheeler at Kashemganj bazaar, leaving the latter's five passengers critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Ershad dead, the OC added.



