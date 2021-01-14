Video
Industrial waste pollutes environment in Pabna

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

Industrial waste on a canal bank in Bera Upazila. photo: observer

PABNA, Jan 13: Harmful industrial waste is polluting environment in the district.
Toxic smoke emission, liquid garbage, poisonous chemical, and brick field waste, dairy and poultry farms are affecting the environment, according to experts.
 Day by day hazardous consequence is increasing in the district town. Neighbouring areas are also bearing equal brunt.
Random release of life threatening effluents from these pockets is continuing.
Allegedly, owners of these establishments are not abiding by pollution management system.
Sources at Civil Surgeon (CS) office said, more than 20,000 people in Pushpupara, Dogachi, Mahendrapur, Jalalpur and Salgaria villages in Sadar Upazila, Haturia and Jagannathpur villages in Bera Upazila have been affected by various  health problems. They have also been exposed to diseases like gastrointestinal, skin, dysentery and hyper-acidity.
Such health risks have been created due to poisonous chemical waste being released from five processing and dyeing industrial units in Bera Upazila, and a good number of handloom factories.
Affected persons are making rush to different hospitals to undergo treatment.
Locals in Bera Upazila said, owners of these factories are dumping poisonous chemical waste on the banks of a canal stretching two kilometres. Waste is also being dumped in different ditches nearby localities.
At present, the canal water is no longer useable.  Dwellers along the canal banks are not able to use water of the canal in washing household utensils.
These five processing mills and dying factories have been set up in the last seven years. These are located in densely populated areas.
Mainly coloured yarns are being produced in these factories. Dangerous nitric acid, acetic acid, caustic soda and various types of poisonous chemicals are being used in colouring.
Liquid colours and poisonous chemicals are being blended in water. These are rolling into nearby water bodies, ponds and canals.
According to expert-level survey,  poisonous liquid chemical waste of these factories is slowly going into 45 foot to 50 foot deep underground water level; these are polluting surface waters rapidly. Foul smell is releasing from the chemical waste.
CS office sources said, it is causing diseases among locals.  
About 35 dyeing factories, two pharmaceutical companies, 12 garments factories, and 39 brick kilns are also emitting smoke and releasing waste. These are polluting air, open space, river and canal every day in Pabna.
According to environmental experts, 20 to 28 metric tons (MT) coal and huge quantity of firewood is being used daily in about 37 brick fields in the         district.
About 5 MT of sulphur dioxide gas is being emitted from boilers' chimney. These are getting blended in the air. Ecology and water bodies are turning endangered; and, flora and fauna are disappearing.
 Besides, effluents of fierce red chilli dust from different factories in Shalgaria and Atikula are causing health hazards to about 25,000 people in about seven villages around these factories.
Some children of these villages start crying at night due to irritation caused by the unusual fierce red chilli dust.
Additionally, dairy and poultry farms are polluting the environment. Local Pourasabha authorities are keeping mum in this regard.


