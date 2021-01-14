Two found dead in two dists

A newborn baby and a man were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Naogaon, on Wednesday.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from Kamalnagar Upazila in the district on Wednesday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the body packed in a bag was kept beside Torabganj-Motirhat Road in Uttar Char Lawrence area. Some pedestrians spotted the body at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar, 52, a resident of Nurullabad Village under Nurullabad Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Zahid said Abdus Sattar went to Jotbazar Kheyaghat in the area early Tuesday for work, but he did not rerun home. Later, locals spotted his body in a field along the Atrai River in Shohorbari area in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.





